Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 73 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Jerome Joseph Armstrong; 28; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mischief, harassment, two counts of contempt of court, violation of restraining order, three counts of recklessly endangering, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $38,000 bail.
Branden Lee Mollett, 39, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
White Ave./Division Street, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crest Street, 2800 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Altamont Drive, 3400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Meadows Drive, 4200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Onyx Ave., 2900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan Ave., 400 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
58, 22500 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Miller Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Oregon Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 2500 bock, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
39, 12400 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 68, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 31, MP 18, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 199, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 200, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Hub City Chrome, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.