Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 73 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Oscar Martinez, 26, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Shasta Way, 3400 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Amberview Lane/Homedale Road, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shamrock Lane, 12800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Ward Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
97 S, 10100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
E Main Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Lakeport Blvd., 3200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Unity Street, 2600 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
W Chocktoot Street, 400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Highway 31, MP 1, theft reported Thursday morning.
Austin Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Birchwood Road, 144400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S Alameda Ave., 1300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Williamson River Road, MP 3, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 12, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 3900 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Miller Island Road/ 97 S, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.