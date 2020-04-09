Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 68 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None booked.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Vine Ave., 2100 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Lytton Street, 200 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Chiloquin Blvd., 1000 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6300 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Division Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Wildwood Lane, 10400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Radcliffe Ave., 2500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
97 N, 5300 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Hope Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 15, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Klamath Ave./S Broad Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
California Ave., 1900 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.