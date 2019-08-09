Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Hugh Hogan, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held without bail.
Tyson Earl Porter, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
John Clyde Wells, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
South 5th Street, 600 block, fight reported Wednesday evening
South 5th Street, 600 block, assault reported Wednesday evening
Monclaire Street, 1300 block, assault reported Wednesday night
Michigan Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Wednesday night
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Market Street, 300 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon
White Avenue, 2400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening
South 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening
Markgraf Lane, 8100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening
South 6th Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday night
Barry Drive, 4300 block, stolen vehicle reported Wednesday night
Austin Street, 3800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning
North 3rd Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning
Summers Lane, 2000 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning
Southside Bypass, 4600 block, theft reported Thursday morning
Spinxs Subdivision, theft reported Thursday morning
High street, 800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon
Mokas Court, 61200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon
South 6th Street, 3500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon
Adams Street, 500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon
Collisions
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury accident reported Wednesday night
Michigan Avenue, 300 block, hit and run reported Wednesday night
North 4th Street, 200 block, hit and run reported Wednesday night
Bartlett Avenue, 4400 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning
Lexington Avenue/North Eldorado Boulevard, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning
South 6th Street/Homedale Road, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon
Washburn Way, 2900 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon
North 4th Street, 300 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon
South 6th Street, 4300 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
4:33 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 200 block
5:22 p.m., medical, Main Street, 700 block
6:13 p.m., medical, Lombard Drive, 4800 block
6:22 p.m., medical, Wright Avenue, 10100 block
7:08 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 2000 block
7:30 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 3200 block
7:45 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, 17300 block
8:15 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block
9:37 p.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block
10:07 p.m., medical, County Road 111, 400 block
10:24 p.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block
10:40 p.m., medical, Rector Drive, 1900 block
11:47 p.m., medical, State Line Road/Highway 97
Thursday
1:27 a.m., medical, Gary Street, 2000 block
1:37 a.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block
3:45 a.m., smoke report, South Chiloquin Road, 35800 block
4:14 a.m., medical, North Jefferson Street, 200 block
7:08 a.m., vehicle fire, Hope Street/South 6th Street
7:59 a.m., medical, West Oregon Avenue, 800 block
8:13 a.m., medical, Harpold Road, 4700 block
10:04 a.m., medical, Peck Drive, 4500 block
10:22 a.m., medical, Wagon Trail road, 152400 block
10:30 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 3000 block
11:20 a.m., medical, Rainbow Circle, 138700 block
11:31 a.m., hazardous materials spill, Avalon Street, 1300 block
12:10 p.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block
1:45 p.m., medical, Chiloquin Boulevard, 300 block
2:19 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 6700 block