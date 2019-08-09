Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

James Hugh Hogan, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held without bail.

Tyson Earl Porter, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

John Clyde Wells, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

South 5th Street, 600 block, fight reported Wednesday evening

South 5th Street, 600 block, assault reported Wednesday evening

Monclaire Street, 1300 block, assault reported Wednesday night

Michigan Avenue, 200 block, assault reported Wednesday night

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Market Street, 300 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon

White Avenue, 2400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening

South 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening

Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening

Markgraf Lane, 8100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening

South 6th Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday night

Barry Drive, 4300 block, stolen vehicle reported Wednesday night

Austin Street, 3800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning

North 3rd Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning

Summers Lane, 2000 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning

Southside Bypass, 4600 block, theft reported Thursday morning

Spinxs Subdivision, theft reported Thursday morning

High street, 800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon

Mokas Court, 61200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon

South 6th Street, 3500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon

Adams Street, 500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon

Collisions

Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury accident reported Wednesday night

Michigan Avenue, 300 block, hit and run reported Wednesday night

North 4th Street, 200 block, hit and run reported Wednesday night

Bartlett Avenue, 4400 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning

Lexington Avenue/North Eldorado Boulevard, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning

South 6th Street/Homedale Road, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning

Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon

Washburn Way, 2900 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon

North 4th Street, 300 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon

South 6th Street, 4300 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon

Fire, medical aid

Wednesday

4:33 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 200 block

5:22 p.m., medical, Main Street, 700 block

6:13 p.m., medical, Lombard Drive, 4800 block

6:22 p.m., medical, Wright Avenue, 10100 block

7:08 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 2000 block

7:30 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 3200 block

7:45 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, 17300 block

8:15 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block

9:37 p.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block

10:07 p.m., medical, County Road 111, 400 block

10:24 p.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block

10:40 p.m., medical, Rector Drive, 1900 block

11:47 p.m., medical, State Line Road/Highway 97

Thursday

1:27 a.m., medical, Gary Street, 2000 block

1:37 a.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block

3:45 a.m., smoke report, South Chiloquin Road, 35800 block

4:14 a.m., medical, North Jefferson Street, 200 block

7:08 a.m., vehicle fire, Hope Street/South 6th Street

7:59 a.m., medical, West Oregon Avenue, 800 block

8:13 a.m., medical, Harpold Road, 4700 block

10:04 a.m., medical, Peck Drive, 4500 block

10:22 a.m., medical, Wagon Trail road, 152400 block

10:30 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 3000 block

11:20 a.m., medical, Rainbow Circle, 138700 block

11:31 a.m., hazardous materials spill, Avalon Street, 1300 block

12:10 p.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block

1:45 p.m., medical, Chiloquin Boulevard, 300 block

2:19 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 6700 block

