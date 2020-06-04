Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 71 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jesse Warren Goude, 44, Klamath Falls, second-degree arson, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
E Main Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Riverside Drive, 600 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 6800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Cottage Ave., 5600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway, 700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, 400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive/Agate Street, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 226, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fourmile Dam, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
N 6th Street/Pine Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Hwy. 97 N, 17300 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.