Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 71 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Jesse Warren Goude, 44, Klamath Falls, second-degree arson, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

E Main Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.

Riverside Drive, 600 block, assault reported Thursday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.

S 6th Street, 6800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

Cottage Ave., 5600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Washburn Way, 2500 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Crater Lake Parkway, 700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

S Broad Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Street, 400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Greensprings Drive/Agate Street, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

Crashes

Highway 97, MP 226, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Fourmile Dam, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.

N 6th Street/Pine Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.

Hwy. 97 N, 17300 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.

