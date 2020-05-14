Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Zachary Aneas Keeney, 28, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Jeremy Hannon Cantrell, 45, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Fargo Street, 2500 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Altamont Drive, 2700 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Moore Park Marina 2, theft reported Thursday morning.
White Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Alma Alley/McLean Street, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Martin Street, 1600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Bryant Ave., 5700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Sprague River Road, MP 22, hit and run reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Madison Street/Maryland Ave., hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.