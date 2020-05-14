Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Zachary Aneas Keeney, 28, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Jeremy Hannon Cantrell, 45, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Fargo Street, 2500 block, assault reported Thursday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Altamont Drive, 2700 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.

Moore Park Marina 2, theft reported Thursday morning.

White Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Alma Alley/McLean Street, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

Martin Street, 1600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Bryant Ave., 5700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Crashes

Sprague River Road, MP 22, hit and run reported Wednesday evening.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.

Madison Street/Maryland Ave., hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.

