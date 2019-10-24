Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 120 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jason Charles Roberson, Beatty, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jesus Alejandro Zamora-Soto; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin; held in lieu of $145,000 bail.
Dustin Robert Schoenhofer; Maumee, Ohio; importing and exporting marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana, import or export any unlawful extract; held in lieu of $45,000 bail.
Samuel David Rank; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree burglary; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Veterans park, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
W Chocktoot Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Riddle Road, 300 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Owens Street, 700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Maywood Drive/Crosby Ave., theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bristol Ave., 5000 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
Gary Street, 2000 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
97 N, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
6th Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Union Ave., 2400 block, burglary reported Wednesday night.
High Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Bisbee Street, 4500 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Pleasant Ave., 1400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
California Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Mitchell Street, 700 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
N Third Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Accidents
Highway 97, MP 272, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 181, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 2200 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
4:07 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 6700 block.
4:44 p.m., medical, Sprague River Road, 3100 block.
5:20 p.m., medical, Wocus Road, 5200 block.
6:32 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
6:47 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 5800 block.
6:50 p.m., medical, 422 N, 2700 block.
9:45 p.m., medical, S 6th Street/S Spring Street.
10:31 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 4600 block.
11:36 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 4000 block.
Thursday
1:44 a.m., smoke report, Summers Lane, 3000 block.
2:17 a.m., medical, 39, 13100 block.
5:00 a.m., medical, Buck Island Drive, 1200 block.
6:29 a.m., medical, Sprague River Road, 19500 block.
7:47 a.m., medical, N of Newell, 100 block.
8:04 a.m., medical, Greensprings Drive, 1600 block.
9:26 a.m., medical, S 7th Street, 600 block.
10:23 a.m., medical, Short Road, 8700 block.
10:59 a.m., smoke report, Merryman Drive, 1000 block.
11:10 a.m., medical, Riddle Road, 300 block.
2:22 p.m., medical, S Etna Street, 5200 block.