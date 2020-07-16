Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Mckenzie Jo Eggleston; 23; LaPine; attempt to elude officer, reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering, third-degree escape, obstruct gov/judicial admin; booked and released.

Craig Joseph Johnston, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Racheal Tylyn Elizabeth Wight, 25, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Larry Robert Glover; 48; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, interfere with a firefighter; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Tingley Lane, 6700 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Altamont Drive, 4300 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.

Union Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Wednesday night.

S 6th Street, 5800 block, assault reported Thursday morning.

Moccasin Lane, 25300 block, assault reported Thursday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Division Street, 1000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 2900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.

Washburn Way, 3100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

N Eldorado Ave., 1100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

Main Street, 1300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Crashes

Austin Street, 1900 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.

Oregon Ave./Modoc Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.

S 6th Street, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.

