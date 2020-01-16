Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 141 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Donovan Aaron Wade, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Gary Dean Myers, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Shasta Way, 3400 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
South Sixth Street, 5500 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Highway 50, 32000 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Roosevelt Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway, 300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
North Sixth Street, 900 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Riverside Drive, 1800 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
Radcliffe Ave., 2100 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Joe Wright Road, 1300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 253, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
S Chiloquin Road/ Modoc Point Highway, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Kirk Road/97 N, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Old Midland Road/Spring Lake Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon Ave./Tunnel Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 140 W, MP 64, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
Summers Lane/Selma Ave., non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Old Midland Road/Spring Lake Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
140 E/Bliss Road, crash reported Wednesday evening.
70/Hildebrand Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 140 E, MP 25, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Highway 97, MP 257, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Cross Road/Spring lake Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Highway 97, MP 268, crash reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 257, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/S Spring Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Vandenburg Road/Foothills Blvd., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Modoc Point Road, MP 12, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Crater lake Parkway/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 8, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/Washburn Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 11, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Southside Expressway/Altamont Drive, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 222, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Foothills Blvd./Homedale Road, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 289, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way/Ocande Trail, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/Patterson Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Joe Wright Road/Tingley Lane, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Southside Expressway/Greensprigns Drive, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
66, 6400 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/Hillside Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Summers Lane/Anderson Ave., hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Lakeport Blvd./Gage Road, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Bristol Ave./Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/Portland Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 2900 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 66, MP 49, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 31, MP 5, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Silver Lake Road, MP 12, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
4:45 p.m., medical, Varney Creek Road, 22500 block.
5:00 p.m., medical, Wantland Ave., 2100 block.
5:08 p.m., medical, Homedale Road, 2300 block.
5:17 p.m., medical, Jerry Road, 149500 block.
6:46 p.m., medical, 97 N, 109200 block.
8:40 p.m., medical, Dunlin Lane, 6800 block.
9:33 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 600 block.
Thursday
1:39 a.m., medical, Cregan Street, 4500 block.
2:27 a.m., structure fire, Eberlein Ave., 2100 block.
3:19 a.m., medical, Oregon Ave., 1900 block.
4:01 a.m., medical, Old Malin Highway, 24200 block.
5:08 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
7:51 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
8:56 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2000 block.
9:08 a.m., medical, Mazama Drive, 5200 block.
11:14 a.m., medical, Arant Road, 8800 block.
11:25 a.m., medical, Lake Port Blvd./Gage Road.
11:48 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
1:15 p.m., medical, California Ave., 1500 block.
2:09 p.m., medical, Park View Drive, 37700 block.
2:34 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 3000 block.