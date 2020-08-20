Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 86 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ryan Nada, 39, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, booked and released.
Elisabeth Grace Jones, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Wyatt James Anderson; 25; Klamath Falls; third-degree robbery, probation violation, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, three counts of harassment, violation of release agreement, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Rachelle Ruth Anderson, 41, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Cody Joseph Brundage; 28; Klamath Falls; reckless driving, resisting arrest, assault a public safety officer, parole violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Keith Alan Barnett; 37; Pheonix, Ore.; BUII; booked and released.
Jeffery Michael Cheyne, 61, Klamath Falls, booked and released.