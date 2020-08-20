Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday morning, there were 86 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Ryan Nada, 39, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, booked and released.

Elisabeth Grace Jones, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

Wyatt James Anderson; 25; Klamath Falls; third-degree robbery, probation violation, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, three counts of harassment, violation of release agreement, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Rachelle Ruth Anderson, 41, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

Cody Joseph Brundage; 28; Klamath Falls; reckless driving, resisting arrest, assault a public safety officer, parole violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

DUII

Keith Alan Barnett; 37; Pheonix, Ore.; BUII; booked and released.

Jeffery Michael Cheyne, 61, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

