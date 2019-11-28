Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 117 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None booked.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Avalon Street, 1800 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
White Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Old Midland Road, 5100 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
Beckton Ave., 6700 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crescent Cutoff Road/97 N, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 1100 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 249, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 7, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bonanza, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 233, non-injury accident reported Wednesday evening.
Southside Bypass/Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 268, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 258, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
Highway 97, MP 288, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
Southside Bypass/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Division Street, 400 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 266, crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 234, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Midland, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 258, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Summers Lane/Onyx Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 187, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 227, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.