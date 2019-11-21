Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 132 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Chad Duane Peters; Coos Bay; second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
Randy Lee Schriber, Lakeview, parole violation, held without bail.
Gillian Ann Bradley; Klamath Falls; criminal conspiracy, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of tampering with evidence, second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder; held without bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Beverly Jane Maloney, Klamath Falls, felony DUII, booked and released.
Assaults
Tingley Lane, 3900 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Main Street, 1700 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Commercial Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S. Sixth Street, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3000 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
S. Sixth Street, 4000 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Thornberry Loop, 1600 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
S. Sixth Street, 700 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
S. Sixth Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S. Sixth Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Accidents
Washburn Way/ Vine Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crest Street, 2200 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Hope Street, 1600 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/Crater lake Parkway, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:15 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 5800 block.
3:59 p.m., medical, Bristol Ave., 3700 block.
4:47 p.m., medical, Lookout Ave., 1400 block.
4:51 p.m., medical, Clevland Ave., 4300 block.
5:33 p.m., medical, Markgraf Lane, 8100 block.
6:14 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 2400 block.
6:34 p.m., medical, Wiard Street, 2400 block.
7:05 p.m., medical, Wantland Ave., 2100 block.
10:09 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
11:14 p.m., medical, Greensprings Drive, 3000 block.
Thursday
12:16 a.m., medical, Lowel Street, 700 block.
12:53 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 5100 block.
2:04 a.m., medical, Thunderbird Lane, 21600 block.
3:16 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
4:26 a.m., medical, Kimberly Drive, 1800 block.
5:35 a.m., medical, Fugar Way, 29800 block.
7:04 a.m., medical, Butte Street, 3000 block.
9:46 a.m., medical, Frieda Ave., 4300 block.
10:04 a.m., medical, Split Rail Road, 9000 block.
11:05 a.m., medical, Cannon Ave., 4500 block.
11:06 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 4200 block.
12:01 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
2:26 p.m., medical, Anderson Ave., 3300 block.
2:50 p.m., medical, James Martin Court, 2300 block.