Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 127 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
David Gustavo Escobar; Medford; failure to appear — bench warrant, contempt of court; booked and released.
Robert Michael Jones; Alturas, Calif.; second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, fugitive from another state; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Michael Paul Vaughn; Alturas, Calif.; second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Alana Rose Harrigan; Reno, Nevada, probation violation, held without bail.
Cort Frederick Lae, Gilchrist, probation violation, held without bail.
Dion Gonzalez-Barkley, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Sheranda Sheree Cole; Klamath Falls; parole violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
South Third Street, 100 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
County Courthouse, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon Avenue, 1900 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
East Main Street, 300 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Tingley Lane, 3900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Highway 58, 19900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Crest Street, 3900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Kiwanis Park, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 800 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Sargent Ave., 1500 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 97 North, 109500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Accidents
N 3rd Street/Main Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Madison Street/Delaware Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
N 11th Street/Upham Street, hit and run reported Wednesday night.
Shasta Way/Madison Street, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 5500 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/Austin Street, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 277, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/Home Depot Lane, non-injury accident reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 70, 31900 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:07 p.m., medical, Memorial Drive, 3000 block.
3:48 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
4:44 p.m., medical, High Street, 900 block.
9:34 p.m., medical, Uhrmann Road, 4800 block.
10:46 p.m., medical, Oregon Ave., 2000 block.
11:17 p.m., medical, Roosevelt Street, 200 block.
11:44 p.m., structure fire, Alva Ave., 3500 block.
11:50 p.m., medical, Bel Aire Drive, 5600 block.
11:56 p.m., medical, Merryman Drive, 1100 block.
Thursday
2:22 a.m., medical, Trinity Street, 300 block.
2:30 a.m., medical, Mountain View Drive, 100 block.
3:43 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
6:03 a.m., medical, Casa Way, 5600 block.
6:39 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
7:28 a.m., medical, N Homedale road, 040 block.
8:49 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
9:02 a.m., medical, Sprague River Road, 11700 block.
9:03 a.m., medical, Alva Ave., 3400 block.
11:41 a.m., medical, Crest Street, 2500 block.
1:55 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block.
2:15 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
2:47 p.m., medical, Bryant Williams Drive, 2200 block.