Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 83 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Rick Wayne Blanchard, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Sharaha Ann Cook, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
Roger Vaughn Weiser; 26; Beatty; DUII, fail to perform duties of a driver, third-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
Richard Todd Susee, 42, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Thornberry Loop, 1600 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Grape Street, 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street/E Main Street, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Norgold Lane, 5500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Cortez Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Austin Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Arthur Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
66, 12400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 232, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
S 6th Street/Home Depot Lane, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Sprague River Road/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 31, MP 8, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.