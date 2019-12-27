There are 117 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Tori Devon Hill, Klamath Falls, aggravated murder, criminal conspiracy, held without bail.
Katie Marie Boatman, failure to appear — bench warrant (2), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft in the first degree, fraudulent use of a credit card (2), possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $45,000 bail.
James Harrison Rogers, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Uhrian Kortsen, assault in the fourth degree witnessed by a minor child, strangulation, attempt to commit a crime, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Justin Lewis Rendahl, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Michael Maurice Jefferson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft in the first degree, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Devin Sean Hubkey, Klamath Falls, failure to appear — bench warrant, violation of a restraining order, probation violation, theft in the third degree, forgery in the second degree, held in lieu of $31,500 bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Mission Avenue, 1900 block, assault reported Tuesday evening
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon
Hope Street/South 6th Street, assault reported Wednesday night
South 6th Street, 5600 block, assault reported Thursday morning
South 6th Street, 5900 block, burglary reported Thursday morning
Altamont Drive, 3900 block, burglary reported Thursday morning