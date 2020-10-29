Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None reported.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Chiloquin Blvd., 600 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
Modoc Point Highway, 37300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 3100 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Michigan Ave., 100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Lincoln Street/N 10th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Harlan Drive/Redondo Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 243, crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 66, MP 31, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/Campus Drive, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
N 10th Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.