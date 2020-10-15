Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Antonio Rodriguez; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation, DUII, criminal driving-suspended/revoked, felon in possession of a weapon, alter identification of a firearm; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Henry Earl Harrison; 36; Klamath Falls; parole violation, probation violation; held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Danel Lee Merriam, 52, Klamath Falls, twelve counts of first-degree encourage child sex abuse, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Jeremy Scott McCollough; 49; Lakeview; probation violation, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held without bail.
DUII
Able Valdez Zambrano, 36, Malin, booked and released.
Cante Naomi Morgan, 23, Portland, booked and released.
Assaults
E Main Street, 1100 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Iowa Street, 100 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Orchard Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Logan Drive, 6100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 206, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
La Marada Way, 3700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sargent Ave., 1500 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Orchard Ave., 2000 block, burglary reported Wednesday night.
Austin Street/Laverne Ave., vandalism reported Thursday morning.
State Line Road, 17600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Hillside Ave., 200 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
N 6th Street/Pine Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Klamath Ave./Center Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 1, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 212, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 3400 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Upham Street/Oregon Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.