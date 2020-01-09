Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 138 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Marvin Thomas Pace, Klamath Falls, wildlife offense, booked and released.
Sasha Marie Woods, Chiloquin, possession of methamphetamine, booked and released.
Sara Faye Phillips, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Michael Lee Duncan-Donovan, Chiloquin, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Andrew Myles Devos; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person prohibited, parole violation; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Michael Andrew Rose; Klamath Falls; first-degree theft, negotiating a bad check; booked and released.
Antwon Dewayne Alberty, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Angela Grace Lascola-Sorg, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Independence Ave./Homedale Road, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bliss Road, 24100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 3700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Main Street, 400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 231, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
97/Spring Creek, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 229, crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
N 6th Street/Pine Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
97/140 on ramp, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 239, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 140 E, MP 13, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
N Highway 97, 3800 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Moyina Way/Shasta Way, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Old Fort Road/Jasma Lane, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Lakeport Blvd./Pelican Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 31, MP 9, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
97N/Silverlake Road, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Onyx Ave./Hope Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Eberlein Ave./Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:05 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
3:28 p.m., medical, S Alameda Ave., 1200 block.
3:39 p.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block.
4:18 p.m., medical, Stevens Street, 200 block.
4:43 p.m., medical, Main Street, 010 block.
5:05 p.m., medical, Chiloquin Blvd., 300 block.
7:31 p.m., medical, Mt Whitney Street, 800 block.
7:40 p.m., medical, Harlan Drive, 4800 block.
8:11 p.m., medical, Owens Street, 1000 block.
11:29 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 5100 block.
11:50 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 3300 block.
Thursday
12:06 a.m., medical, S 11th Street, 200 block.
2:07 a.m., medical, Drews Road, 25300 block.
3:46 a.m., medical, Crystal Terrace Drive, 100 block.
4:21 a.m., medical, Hilyard Ave., 4000 block.
4:50 a.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block.
10:36 a.m., medical, Academy Ave., 1900 block.
11:16 a.m., medical, 97 S, 5000 block.
11:25 a.m., medical, Gary Street, 2100 block.
1:39 p.m., medical, Wright Ave., 10500 block.