Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 97 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael John Trumble; 46; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $31,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Mabel Drive, 148700 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crest Street, 3500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Pine Street, 100 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Main Street, 070 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Klamath Ave./11th Street, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Agency Lake Loop, 36600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Orindale Road, 3300 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
58, 22600 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Quail Point Drive, 800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Summers Lane, 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
97 N, 34300 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 97, 34300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Gatewood Drive, 5100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 3600 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Cannon Ave., 3500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Homedale Road/OC&E Trail, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 209, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 272, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Highway 97, Mp 265, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 183, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 39, 7900 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Stiles Street/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.