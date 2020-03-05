Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 129 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael James Foster; 30; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, fugitive from another state; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Ryan Timothy Davenport, 25, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Paulina Marie Carnagey, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jefferey Joel Johnson, 37, transient, parole violation, held without bail.
Chad Alan Mcintyre, 33, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Orchard Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Pelican Street, 500 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Spring Lake Road, 10800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 4500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Beatty, theft reported Wednesday evening.
N 3rd Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Lombard Drive, 4500 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
White Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Patterson Street, 1500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Pine Ridge Road, 40000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Cannon Ave., 4500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Altamont Drive/S 6th Street, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Homedale Road/Shasta Way, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Summers Lane/Ezell Ave., non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 31, MP 8, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Crosby Ave., 2800 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way/S 6th Street, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Simmers Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.