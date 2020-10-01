Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jordan Matthew Baker; 35; Los Angeles; importing or exporting marijuana, launder monetary instrument, unlawful possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana; booked and released.
Ayla Maree McGinnis, 27, Klamath Falls, possess of stolen vehicle, booked and released.
John Edward Miller, 46, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held without bail.
DUII
Deyvon Charles Bird, 24, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Timbermill Drive, 400 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
97 N, 135100 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burns Street, 1900 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Montelius Street, 2700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 66, 5400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Pine Grove Road, 4600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Stukel Mountain, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Hope Street, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
E Main Street, 900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Arthur Street, 1500 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
N 2nd Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Rio Vista Way, 3800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
California Ave., 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Fulton Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Barnes Way, 3100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Tingley Lane/Cross Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2100 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 50, MP 23, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
S 6th Street/E Main Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Hanks Street/Lakeport Blvd., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Bliss Road, MP 7, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
S Spring Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Shallock Ave., 2200 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.