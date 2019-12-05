Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 105 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Evan Nicholas Senf, Yreka, first degree-theft, booked and released.
Matthew David Singletary, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Donovan Aaron Wade, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jacob Lee Wheat, Lakeview, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Patterson Street, 6600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sargent Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Commercial Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Campus Drive, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Buena Vista Street, 800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
North Eighth Street, 600 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Sycan Road/Five Mile creek Road, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Owens Street, 500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
South Broad Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Tingley Lane, 4800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Modoc Point Highway/Say School Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
97S/Greensprings Drive, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
N Eldorado Ave./Lawrence Street, hit and run reported Wednesday evening.
97 S/Greensprings Drive, noninjury crash reported Thursday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:41 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
4:03 p.m., medical, N 8th Street, 200 block.
4:17 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block.
5:03 p.m., medical, Vine Ave., 2300 block.
10:41 p.m., medical, Applewood Street, 900 block.
Thursday
12:32 a.m., medical, Kane Street, 800 block.
2:20 a.m., medical, N Alameda Ave., 900 block.
5:58 a.m., medical, Arthur Street, 1500 block.
6:38 a.m., medical, Johnson Ave., 1800 block.
6:42 a.m., medical, Hilton Drive, 1200 block.
6:51 a.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 2600 block.
7:00 a.m., medical, S Eldorado Ave., 300 block.
8:55 a.m., medical, Orchard Ave., 2200 block.
10:16 a.m., medical, Dorris.
11:19 a.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 600 block.
12:54 p.m., medical, E Langell Valley Road, 3400 block.
1:14 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 3700 block.
2:23 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 5200 block.