Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Edy Colleen Lipanovich, 59, Klamath Falls, attempt to commit a crime, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Estate Drive, 5800 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Alandale Street, 900 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
E Langell Valley Road, 9800 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Radcliffe Ave., 2100 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Gatewood Drive, 5300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
N Third Ave., 100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
E Main Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Greensprings Drive, 2200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Old Cabin Road, 146700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Pine Street, 010 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Bisbee Street, 4400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Hill Road/Dehlinger Lane, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
S Chiloquin Road, 35800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Cypress Ave., 700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
S Rogers Street, 100 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 66, MP 49, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
Oregon Ave., 1700 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 66, MP 56, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, crash reported Thursday afternoon.