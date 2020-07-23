Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None booked.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
140 W, 28200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
N Alameda Ave., 900 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Greensprings Drive, 2000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Division Street, 500 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Chiloquin, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Michigan Ave., 400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Main Street, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Rae Street, 5300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Wildland Drive, 600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Holliday Road, 6000 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Thunderbird Lane/Klamath Forest Drive, theft reported Thursday morning.
Darwin Place, 4800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 140 W, MP 61, crash reported Wednesday night.
Highway 97, MP 235, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 35, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Altamont Drive/Laverne Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.