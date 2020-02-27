Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 144 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
John Russel Craig; 26; Montague, Calif.; prohibit importing or exporting marijuana items; held without bail.
Joshua Corey Crane, 31, Yreka, importing or exporting marijuana, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Tyler William Patrick, 22, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, held without bail.
Robert Lee Faulkner, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Matthew David Singletary, 32, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
James Earl Slover, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Tyra Jana Moore, 40, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
E Front Street, 200 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Marius Drive, 5800 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
66, 6400 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Spencer Creek Hookup Road, MP 2, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Worden Ave., 1300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
E Main Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Maple Street, 1100 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Myrtlewood Drive, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 5600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
N 10th Street, 600 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Tingley Lane, 11800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3400 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 67, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
Highway 97, MP 275, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:39 p.m., medical, Keno Worden Road, 14700 block.
4:26 p.m., medical, Highway 31, MP 4.
4:37 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
4:51 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
5:34 p.m., brush fire Spring Lake Road/Joe Wright Road.
6:11 p.m., medical, N 5th Street, 300 block.
7:00 p.m., medical, S Laguna Street, 200 block.
8:34 p.m., medical, Golden Trail, 7400 block.
9:09 p.m., structure fire, Worden.
9:14 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block
9:29 p.m., medical, Laverne Ave., 3400 block.
Thursday
2:44 a.m., medical, Winter Ave., 4500 block.
4:52 a.m., medical, S Main 1000 block.
7:35 a.m., medical, Patricia Lane, 16500 block.
8:49 a.m., medical, Main Street, 1000 block.
9:21 a.m., medical, Modoc Point Highway, 32300 block.
9:35 a.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block.
10:37 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 4000 block.
10:44 a.m., medical, Jet Ave., 1500 block.
11:15 a.m., medical, N 7th Street, 100 block.
11:52 a.m., medical, Crest Street, 2500 block.
1:55 p.m., medical, Weed Road, 52300 block.
2:21 p.m., medical, Brentwood Drive, 5400 block.