Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 68 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jennifer Lynn Grinnals, 31, Klamath Falls, possession of schedule 1 controlled substance, booked and released.
Allen Mark Hayden; 49; Klamath Falls; second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft; booked and released.
Richard Anthony Schill; 20; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Travis Dewayne Cook; 36; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Dana Noreen Mattson-Graham, 50, Las Vegas, attempt to commit a crime, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Danielle Rene Chrysler; 40; Klamath Falls; DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Ivan Allen Fernandez; 22; Chiloquin; DUII, attempt to elude officer in a vehicle, attempt to elude officer on foot, reckless driving; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Ryan Joseph Decker; 36; Klamath Falls; DUII, two counts of attempt to elude officers in a vehicle, reckless driving, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.
Assaults
Old Fort Road, 100 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Denver Ave., 4600 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Old Fort Road, 100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Hill Road, 8200 block, burglary reported Wednesday night.
Bisbee Street, 400 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Blue Mountain Drive, 5700 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Mitchell Street, 600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Oregon Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Oak Ave., 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Wocus Road, 5000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Upham Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Jail, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Martin Street, 200 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3000 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Summers Lane, 2900 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Hwy. 97 N, 3800 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/Portland Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.