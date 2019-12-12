Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 106 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Curtis Calvin Cox, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Catalina Diamond Prentice, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

Michael Allen Spetter, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Kameron Charles Ramey, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Assault

None reported.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Oregon Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Mitchell Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.

South Sixth Street, 5400 block, theft reported Wednesday night.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday night.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.

Anderson Road, 16600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Rae Street, 5300 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.

Devonridge Drive, 1400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Malin, theft reported Thursday morning.

South Fifth Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

Mallard Lane, 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

