Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 106 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Curtis Calvin Cox, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Michael Allen Spetter, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Kameron Charles Ramey, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Assault
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Mitchell Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
South Sixth Street, 5400 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Anderson Road, 16600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Rae Street, 5300 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Devonridge Drive, 1400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Malin, theft reported Thursday morning.
South Fifth Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Mallard Lane, 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.