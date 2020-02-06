Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 126 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Lacey Ann Grimsley-Jackson; 27; Klamath Falls; probation violation, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Jason Darel George, 34, Klamath Falls, criminal driving while suspended/revoked, booked and released.
Sergio Adam Arvizu, 36, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Thomas Randall Rounds; 59; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
DUII
Mikel Eugene Carey, 25, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
E Main Street, 1200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Black Buck Lane/Mockingbird Lane, theft reported Thursday morning.
Freight Road Lane, 18400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Logan Street, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Mazama Drive/Homedale Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 66, MP 51, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 80, crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 31, MP 7, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 5, motor vehicle injuries reported Thursday morning.
Harpold Road/50, crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 138, MP 95, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Main Street, 100 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
4:05 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2300 block.
4:45 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3000 block.
5:05 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
5:18 p.m., brush fire, 140 E/Bliss Road.
5:20 p.m., medical, Cottage Ave., 5600 block.
5:30 p.m., medical, Modoc Point Highway/S Chiloquin Road.
5:33 p.m., medical, N Lalo Ave., 200 block.
6:50 p.m., medical, Clinton Ave., 3900 block.
7:38 p.m., medical, Mountain View Drive, 200 block.
8:31 p.m., medical, 97/State Line Road.
9:15 p.m., medical, N Williams Street, 100 block.
Thursday
4:03 a.m., medical, Crosby Ave., 3300 block.
6:15 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 5300 block.
7:06 a.m., medical, Mitchell Street, 1600 block.
8:54 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 1900 block.
9:12 a.m., medical, Drazil Road, 19000 block.
9:22 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
11:45 a.m., medical, Bartlett Ave., 5500 block.
11:57 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 5200 block.
12:38 p.m., medical, N Williams Street, 100 block.
1:59 p.m., medical, S 7th Street, 600 block.
2:49 p.m., medical, S Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.