Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 104 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Harley Dawn Stemen, 18, Klamath Falls, third-degree assault, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Theresa Denise McWilliams; 61; Chiloquin; third-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Joseph David Oleary, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Sonya Denise Peden, 38, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Vicente Alvarez Lameres; 44; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of probation violation, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $55,000 bail.
Robert Homer Wedel, 50, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Colby Shea Reed, 19, Klamath Falls, attempt to elude officers, booked and released.
Phillip Jesse Belcher, 36, Klamath Falls, first-degree aggravated assault, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Netza Israel Azamar; 29; Klamath Falls; attempt to elude officers, possession of methamphetamine, violation of restraining order; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
John Jacob William Dinsmore; 41; La Pine; strangulation, menacing; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
Laurel Lee Sharp, 55, Berkely, booked and released.
Kevin Jeffery Blum; 37; Medford; BUII, third-degree escape; booked and released.
Nathan Andrew Bodeen; 26; Klamath Falls; failure to perform duties of a driver, DUII; booked and released.
Eve Christine Atkinson; 53; Klamath Falls; failure to perform duties of a driver, DUII; booked and released.