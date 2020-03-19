Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday morning, there were 81 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Ronald Roy Smith; 57; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, attempt to commit a crime; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Christian Rogelio Pena; 28; Klamath Falls; parole violation, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts of attempt to commit a crime, two counts of first-degree assault, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $310,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

