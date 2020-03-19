Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 81 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ronald Roy Smith; 57; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, attempt to commit a crime; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Christian Rogelio Pena; 28; Klamath Falls; parole violation, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts of attempt to commit a crime, two counts of first-degree assault, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $310,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.