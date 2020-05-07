Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 74 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Edward Menke, 55, no location listed, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Darrow Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Buesing Road, 10500 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Darrow Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sunset Court, 3100 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Hope Street,3200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Laverne Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
97 N, 5200 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Mclean Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Onyx Ave., 4800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Marius Drive/Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Joe Wright Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Cortez Street, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.