Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 74 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Robert Edward Menke, 55, no location listed, parole violation, booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Darrow Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.

Buesing Road, 10500 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Darrow Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Sunset Court, 3100 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.

Hope Street,3200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Laverne Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

97 N, 5200 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.

Mclean Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Onyx Ave., 4800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

Crashes

Marius Drive/Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Washburn Way/Joe Wright Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.

Cortez Street, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.

Tags