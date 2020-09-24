Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 97 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Eberlein Ave., 2500 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
N 10th Street, 600 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Wilson Creek Cemetery Road, 1400 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Martin Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Gary Street, 1700 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Blackberry Court, 4400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Wirtz Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Riverside Drive, 400 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4700 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Martin Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Summers Lane, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bisbee Street/Laverne Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Unity Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Altamont Drive, 4800 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.