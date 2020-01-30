Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 127 people booked in the Klamath County jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Melissa Anne Beacom, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
James Gregory Moran, 51, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Division Street, 1200 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Eberlein Avenue, 2200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bristol Avenue, 5100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
South Sixth Street, 3000 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Larry Place, 4600 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Walnut Avenue, 400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Onyx Avenue, 2900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Hackett Drive, 1300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
South Sixth Street, 4000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97 North, 136700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Deer Run Road, 35700 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Braymill Drive, 40600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.CrashesShasta Way/Homedale Road, hit and run reported Wednesday evening.Washburn Way, 3200 block, hit and run reported Wednesday evening.Division Street/Reclamation Ave., hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.Fire, medical aidWednesday3:48 p.m., medical, Cottage Ave., 5600 block.4:16 p.m., medical, Main Street, 136500 block.4:45 p.m., medical, Blue Pool Way, 1900 block.5:24 p.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block.7:04 p.m., medical, Roseway Drive, 700 block.7:41 p.m., medical, Hilyard Ave., 7700 block.8:42 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 5500 block.8:45 p.m., medical, S 11th Street, 200 block.8:58 p.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block.10:29 p.m., medical, Hilyard Ave., 7100 block.11:42 p.m., medical, Bristol Ave., 3100 block.Thursday7:11 a.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block.9:21 a.m., medical, Ridgewood Drive, 5100 block.10:10 a.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block.2:07 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.2:56 p.m., medical, Starlit Court, 5200 block.