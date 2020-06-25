Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 67 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Albert Broadway; 32; Klamath Falls; two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Melody Heather Whitlatch; 48; Keno; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, menacing; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
Michael Dockery, 47, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Annie Reagan, 23, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Tammy Sue Doster, 54, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Green Wing Loop, 15600 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
California Ave., 1000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 3400 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Wiard Street, 2800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Darrow Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Home Ave., 2300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Oak Ave., 2300 block, burglary reported Wednesday night.
Main Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Wilde Pine Way/Cassa Glade Lane, theft reported Thursday morning.
Wocus Street, 800 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Melrose Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Hwy. 58, 18000 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Sunset Ridge Road, 4800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 6400 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 3300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
State Line Road/S Malin Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Westside Road, MP 9, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Keno Worden Road/Hwy. 66, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
S 9th Street, 100 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.