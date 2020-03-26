Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 70 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ivan Allen Fernandez; 22; Chiloquin; first-degree burglary, third-degree assault; booked and released.
Andraya Marie Fernandez; 26; Chiloquin; first-degree burglary, third-degree assault; booked and released.
Kenneth Todd Brown, 55, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Summers Lane, 3800 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Reclamation Ave., 2500 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
N 10th Street, 200 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bisbee Street, 4500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
N 2nd Street/Main Street, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Hilyard Ave., 3100 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Highway 39, 4700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
N 8th Street, 500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Homedale Road, 3200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, Mp 239, crash reported Wednesday evening.
Boardman Ave., 3800 block, hit and run reported Wednesday night.