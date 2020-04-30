Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Douglas Raymond Carter, 33, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Catalina Diamond Prentice, 28, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Summers Lane, 2400 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Homedale Road/S 6th Street, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.

E Main Street, 900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson Ave., 2900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

S 7th Street/Oak Ave., theft reported Thursday morning.

Ponderosa Place, 8700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Crashes

Highway 97, MP 271, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.

Southside Expressway/Tingley Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.

Sprague River Road, MP 8, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.

Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.

