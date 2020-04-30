Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Douglas Raymond Carter, 33, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, 28, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Summers Lane, 2400 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Homedale Road/S 6th Street, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
E Main Street, 900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Anderson Ave., 2900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 7th Street/Oak Ave., theft reported Thursday morning.
Ponderosa Place, 8700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 271, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Southside Expressway/Tingley Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Sprague River Road, MP 8, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.