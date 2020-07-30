Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Thomas Franklin Waugh; 51; Klamath Falls; probation violation, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Haily Rebecca Short; 23; Klamath Falls; alter identification-firearms, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of firearm of ammo by person prohibited, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Austin James Glass; 18; Klamath Falls; assault a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Alejandro David Alvarez; 29; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation, two counts of harassment; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assault
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
3rd Street, 2300 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Winter Ave., 4600 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Klamath Ave., 900 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Jackson Street/Drews Road, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan Ave., 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Walnut Ave./S 5th Street, theft reported Thursday morning.
N 3rd Street, 100 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Bristol Court, 4100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Uerlings Street, 700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 2200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Patterson Street, 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 2200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Miller Lake road/97 SN, crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Ditch Rider Road, 1600 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
97 N/Silver Lake Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
Washburn Way, 3000 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Southside Expressway/Summers Lane, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Southside Expressway, 4000 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.