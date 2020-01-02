Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 127 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Steven Alan Roberts, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held without bail.
Nicholas Lee Derosier, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Frank Odesha, no location listed, booked and released.
Assaults
Thomas Drive, 1200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Highway 97 North, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
South Broad Street/Elm Street, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
North 10th Street, 700 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Home Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Esplanade Ave., 1400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Esplanade Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Austin Street, 3400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Alma Alley, 2900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 237, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Brooke Drive, 3900 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 10, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Sprague River Road, MP 1, crash reported Thursday morning.
South Fifth Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Harlan Drive/Rio Vista Way, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, Mp 256, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Kellal Lame, 5600 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
South Sixth Street/Washburn Way, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.