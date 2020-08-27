Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 90 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Lee Faulkner, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Shavon Heather Machinski; 32; Klamath Falls; criminal driving while suspended/revoked, failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.
Jennifer Casey Rawson, 27, Klamath Falls, seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Tyler James Summers, 25, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Taylor Lamar Jones, 41, Klamath Falls, eight counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Charlie Bryant Johnson; 21; Klamath Falls; third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy, third-degree sexual abuse; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
DUII
Jon Tyler Putman; 33; Klamath Falls; DUII, fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering, harassment; booked and released.
Robert Kenneth Enge, 55, La Pine, booked and released.
Jorge Fidencio Espinoza-Ojeda; 43; El Monte, Calif.; booked and released.
Assaults
Shasta Way, 3300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Lincoln Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
High Street/N 4th Street, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Johnson Ave., 1500 block, burglary reported Tuesday evening.
Greensprings Drive, 2200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
E Main Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
N 8th Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
140 E, 42600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
White Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sargent Ave., 1500 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 4600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Wiard Street, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Market Street, 400 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Kimberly Drive, 1700 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Scott Valley Drive/Old Fort Road, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Garden Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Oregon Ave., 1800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Odell Lake, theft reported Thursday morning.
N 12 Street, 500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Long Lake Road/Balsam Drive, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, 13400 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Biehn Street/Lakeport Blvd., non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Southside Expressway/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 226, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Homedale Road/Harlan Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Knightwood Drive, 5400 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, MP 1, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 62, MP 94, crash reported Thursday afternoon.