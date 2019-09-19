Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 110 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Anthony David Mears; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Wendy Michelle Massey; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation; held in lieu of $17,500 bail.
Tristin Michael Swafford; Klamath Falls; four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts of first-degree failure to appear, four counts of violation of release agreement; held in lieu of $765,000 bail.
Nicholas Winford Mauer, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
South Second Avenue, 500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Pacific Terrace Ave., 1300 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Bonanza, assault reported Thursday morning.
Reclamation Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Cregan Street, 4500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Radcliffe Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
California Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Chiloquin Blvd., 100 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Oak Ave., 900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
N Highway 97, 3800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Hilyard Ave., 5900 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Martin Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Hope Street, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Dayton Street, 1500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.