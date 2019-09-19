Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 110 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Anthony David Mears; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Wendy Michelle Massey; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation; held in lieu of $17,500 bail.

Tristin Michael Swafford; Klamath Falls; four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts of first-degree failure to appear, four counts of violation of release agreement; held in lieu of $765,000 bail.

Nicholas Winford Mauer, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

South Second Avenue, 500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Pacific Terrace Ave., 1300 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.

Bonanza, assault reported Thursday morning.

Reclamation Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Cregan Street, 4500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Radcliffe Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.

S 6th Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday night.

California Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday night.

Chiloquin Blvd., 100 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.

Oak Ave., 900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

N Highway 97, 3800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

Hilyard Ave., 5900 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 5000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Martin Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Hope Street, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Dayton Street, 1500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

