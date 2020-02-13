Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 135 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Earl Slover, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Daniel Jay Paddock, 34, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Tanner Elijah Dumont, 25, Klamath Falls, two counts of strangulation, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
Jose Jesus Munoz; 44; Farmersville, Calif.; booked and released.
Assaults
Washington Street, 400 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
97 N, 37400 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
N Baker Ave., 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 4800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Keno Terrace Drive, 13800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
American Ave., 5500 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
N Alameda Ave., 1100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 281, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/Summers Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/Campus Drive, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Portland Street, 1800 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 5000 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Summers Lane/Denver Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:55 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
4:01 p.m., medical, Washurn Way, 600 block.
5:41 p.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block.
7:11 p.m., medical, Washington Street, 400 block.
7:44 p.m., medical, Matney Road, 14100 block.
7:58 p.m., medical, Manzanita Street, 1600 block.
9:07 p.m., medical, N 3rd Street, 900 block.
9:17 p.m., medical, White Ave., 2300 block.
9:47 p.m., medical, Oregon Ave., 1500 block.
10:24 p.m., medical, Tingley Lane, 6700 block.
10:44 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
Thursday
3:21 a.m., medical, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 9100 block.
5:22 a.m., medical, Barnes Way, 3100 block.
7:17 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 1900 block.
8:31 a.m., medical, Oregon Pines Road, 400 block.
8:47 a.m., medical, Collier Lane, 3700 block.
9:22 a.m., medical, Rio Vista Way, 3600 block.
9:33 a.m., vehicle fire, Highway 97, MP 208.
10:04 a.m., medical, Main Street, 136700 block.
10:12 a.m., medical, 50, 20000 block.
10:29 a.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block.
10:52 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
11:20 a.m., medical, Riddel Road, 300 block.
11:26 a.m., medical, Washurn Way, 600 block.
12:38 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 6400 block.