Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joan Jolene Vantour, 29, Merrill, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, booked and released.
Dennis Ray Koger, 48, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
McCormick Road, 10900 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1400 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street, 010 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 5th Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Hwy. 97 N, 3700 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
S 6th Street, 5700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Weyerhaeuser Road, 5000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, 3800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 4500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
Hwy. 97, MP 198, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.