Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Joan Jolene Vantour, 29, Merrill, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, booked and released.

Dennis Ray Koger, 48, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

McCormick Road, 10900 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Avalon Street, 1400 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Main Street, 010 block, assault reported Thursday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

S 5th Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Hwy. 97 N, 3700 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday night.

S 6th Street, 5700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Weyerhaeuser Road, 5000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.

Highway 97, 3800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

S 6th Street, 4500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.

Crashes

Hwy. 97, MP 198, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.

Tags