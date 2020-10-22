Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 89 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Anthony Hulme, 24, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Division Street, 400 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
North Hills Drive/Homedale Road, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Coopers Hawk Road, 4600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Martin Street, 1400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Old Fort Road, 4300 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Gettle Street, 2300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
California Ave., 1100 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
97 N, 9400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Ground Squirrel Drive, 9300 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Vine Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 2300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
N 2nd Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Cook Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Crater Lake Parkway/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 276, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.