Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 100 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Robert Dean Hamilton, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Shawn Patrick Wright; Klamath Falls; assaulting a public safety officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest; booked and released.

Vonetta Anne Mason, Portland, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

DUII

Jeremy Robert Taylor, Sun River, held without bail.

Cody Allen Duncan, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

