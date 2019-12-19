Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 100 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Dean Hamilton, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Shawn Patrick Wright; Klamath Falls; assaulting a public safety officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest; booked and released.
Vonetta Anne Mason, Portland, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Jeremy Robert Taylor, Sun River, held without bail.
Cody Allen Duncan, Klamath Falls, booked and released.