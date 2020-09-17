Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 105 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dana Noreen Mattson-Graham, 50, Las Vega, failure to appear, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Robert Edward Menke, 55, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Elliot Donald Parker; 31; Klamath Falls; attempt to elude police officer, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first-degree animal abuse, menacing, third-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, parole violation; held in lieu of $245,000 bail.
Destiny La Rose Kiesling; 51; Klamath Falls; identity theft, second-degree theft; booked and released.
Paulina Marie Carnagey, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Kristina Leann Wells; 34; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of harassment; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Caleb Joseph Veasey, 22, Chiloquin, fourth-degree assault/pregnant victim, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Victor Arriola-Zavala, 23, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Phillip Jerome Lacomb, 25, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Gregory Albert Metzger, 55, Klamath Falls, two counts of DUII, booked and released.