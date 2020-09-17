Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Thursday morning, there were 105 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Dana Noreen Mattson-Graham, 50, Las Vega, failure to appear, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Robert Edward Menke, 55, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Elliot Donald Parker; 31; Klamath Falls; attempt to elude police officer, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first-degree animal abuse, menacing, third-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, parole violation; held in lieu of $245,000 bail.

Destiny La Rose Kiesling; 51; Klamath Falls; identity theft, second-degree theft; booked and released.

Paulina Marie Carnagey, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Kristina Leann Wells; 34; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of harassment; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Caleb Joseph Veasey, 22, Chiloquin, fourth-degree assault/pregnant victim, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

DUII

Victor Arriola-Zavala, 23, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Phillip Jerome Lacomb, 25, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Gregory Albert Metzger, 55, Klamath Falls, two counts of DUII, booked and released.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags