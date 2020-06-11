Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 63 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Mekala Jade Rawlins; 25; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, probation violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
John Paul Owen; 39; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, harassment; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
April Dawn Jolson; 36; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, DUII; booked and released.
Natasha Dee Steward, 34, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Edgar Renee Garcia Capristo, 23, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Michael Arthur Reynaga, 32, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Susan Elaine Green, 66, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Eberlein Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Wiard Street, 2900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Pine Street, 1100 block vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Hope Street, 2900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Siskiyou Street, 1500 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Main Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
58, 22800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 2000 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 218, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Whispering Pines Drive, 11700 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 66, MP 39, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Highway 140 E, MP 11, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
S Poe Valley Road, 17200 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Etna Street/Shasta Way, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.