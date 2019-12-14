Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 114 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Thomas James Ohara-Bennett, Klamath Falls, failure to register as a sex offender, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
David Bruce Mayes, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Douglas James White; Klamath Falls; probation violation, parole violation, strangulation, menacing, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Lalan Jerrel Nix, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Donald James Woodruff, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Craig Anthony Jackson, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Clark Harrington, Grants Pass, probation violation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Rosemary Anne Cundall; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, manufacturing of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, failure to appear-bench warrant, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, controlled substance offense; held in lieu of $510,00 bail.
Vicki Christina Adornetto-Amerson, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Kaeleen Breanne Koger, Klamath Falls, failure to appear-bench warrant, booked and released.
Jerick Michael Collins-Fly, no location listed, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Fernando Omar Lazaro; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Buddy Hugh Park, Klamath Falls, possession of a hoax destructive device, held without bail.
Joshua Thomas Morris, Chiloquin, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Seth Oliver Rushing, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
South Sixth Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
North Third Street, 400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Brooke Drive, 3900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Martin Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
River Bend Road, 32700 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 7200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 5100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Klamath Ave./S 12th Street, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
North Seventh Street/Pine Street, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave./Avalon Street, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday night.
Lancaster Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Friday night.
Fulton Street, 800 block, burglary reported Friday night.
Crashes
Highway 58, MP 69, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Orchard Ave./Martin Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Westside Road, MP 5non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Highway 97, MP 196, crash reported Thursday evening.
Martin Street, 200 block, hit and run, Thursday evening.
Highway 97, MP 219, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
S Poe Valley Road, 20900 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Clover Creek Road, MP 6, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 249, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Highway 31, MP 9, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Dead Indian Memorial Road/140 W, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/S Alameda Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Homedale Road/Independence Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 8, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Odgen Street/Shasta Way, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Klamath Ave., 800 block, hit and run reported Friday evening.
Highway 97, MP 230, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Old Fort Gravel Pit, non-injury crash reported Friday night.
Highway 97, MP 196, non-injury crash reported Friday night.
Addison Street, 500 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning.
Madison Street, 3300 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning.
Highway 97, MP 199, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Highway 97, MP 258, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Highway 66, MP 52, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Highway 97, MP 174, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning,
97 N, 27800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Highway 97, MP 256, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Biehn Street/Van Ness Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
97 N, 109400 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Highway 97, MP 214, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Highway 97, MP 196, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Highway 97, MP 194, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
97 N/Potter Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 196, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
3:22 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
5:09 p.m., medical, Burn Street, 1900 block.
5:20 p.m., medical, N 4th Street, 200 block.
5:55 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
6:03 p.m., medical, Roosevelt Street, 700 block.
6:17 p.m., medical, Eastmount Street, 2800 block.
6:46 p.m., medical, Incline Drive, 40700 block.
7:08 p.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 3400 block.
7:13 p.m., medical, Midland Rest Area.
7:15 p.m., medical, Tingley Lane, 6700 block.
7:25 p.m., medical, Matney Way, 8800 block.
7:39 p.m., medical, Mission Ave., 1900 block.
8:23 p.m., medical, Bryant Williams Drive, 1400 block.
9:43 p.m., medical, Sargent Ave., 1300 block.
9:55 p.m., medical, Delaware Ave., 5600 block.
Friday
12:07 a.m., structure fire, Lombard Drive, 4800 block.
1:38 a.m., medical, Onyx Ave., 4500 block.
1:41 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 6800 block.
2:59 a.m., medical, Butte Street, 3000 block.
5:11 a.m., medical, Paramont Street, 3300 block.
7:59 a.m., brush fire, Lenz road/97 N.
8:02 a.m., medical, Clinton Ave/Crest Street.
8:45 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
9:22 a.m., medical, Whitmore Street, 56400 block.
9:23 a.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block.
10:28 a.m., medical, Home Ave., 2200 block.
10:31 a.m., medical, Wildland Drive, 600 block.
10:45 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3500 block.
11:21 a.m., medical, N 2nd Street, 400 block.
12:17 p.m., vehicle fire, Highway 140 E, MP 36.
12:43 p.m., medical, Lincoln Street, 100 block.
2:15 p.m., medical, Eberlein Ave., 2500 block.
3:07 p.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block.
4:09 p.., medical, S 6th Street, 400 block.
8:26 p.m., medical, Main Street, 010 block.
10:16 p.m., medical, N 5th Street, 300 block.
Saturday
12:01 a.m., medical, Orchard Way, 2400 block.
1:23 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
3:41 a.m., medical, S Chiloquin Road, 35800 block.
8:23 a.m., medical, Linda Drive, 1100 block.
8:48 a.m., medical, Schaupp Road, 23900 block.
10:05 a.m., medical, Wocus Street, 800 block.
10:36 a.m., medical, Main Street, 136700 block.
10:48 a.m., medical, Pine Street, 070 block.
12:16 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
1:09 p.m., medical, N Williams Street, 100 block.
1:25 p.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block.
1:29 p.m., medical, Timberline Lane, 16000 block.
1:49 p.m., medical, N 5th Street, 300 block.
2:03 p.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block.
2:03 p.m., medical, Airway Drive, 5700 block.
2:14 p.m., medical, S Third Ave., 600 block.