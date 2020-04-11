Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 69 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Steven Ray Putnam; 61; Sprague River; unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, menacing; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Tazwell Sly-Kugar Garcia; 21; Chiloquin; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Melissa Anne Beacom, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Meadow Lane/Sprague River Road, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Holabird Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Bisbee Street, 3200 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Oregon Ave., 2100 block, assault reported Friday morning.
E Main Street, 900 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Oregon Ave./Fulton Street, assault reported Friday evening.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, assault reported Friday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Mt Whitney Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Tingley Lane, 4200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
White Ave., 2100 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Radcliffe Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Friday night.
Mahan Ave., 5200 block, burglary reported Friday night.
Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Klamath Ave., 700 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Norgold Lane, 5500 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
N Eldorado Ave., 1600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 2500 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive/Mallard Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
Upham Street/East Street, hit and run reported Thursday evening.
Greensprings Drive, 2800 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street/ Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
39/Anderson Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday evening.
Shasta Way/Arthur Street, hit and run reported Friday night.
Kingfisher Drive/140 E, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street/Gettle Street, hit and run reported Saturday afternoon.