Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 69 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Paulina Marie Carnagey, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Kimberly Ann White, 54, Klamath Falls, fraudulent use of a credit card, booked and released.
Johnny Carlos Young, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Stephen Dewayne Watkins, 28, no location listed, fugitive from another state, held without bail.
Charles Less Bass, 33, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Dwayne Ray Williams; 40; Medford; stalking, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Javier Ruedas, 69, Pheonix, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Craig Allen Bass; 63; Klamath Falls; first-degree sodomy, two counts of third-degree sex abuse; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Joseph Peter Arata, 52, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held without bail.
DUII
Kody Daniel Hess, 24, Bonanza, booked and released.
David Arthur Hyde, 76, Ashland, booked and released.
Javier Mendoza Guillen; 27; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, unlawful possession of heroin; booked and released.
Vanessa Rose Langely, 32, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Gustavo Rodriguez; 33; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, unlawful possession of cocaine; booked and released.
Randy Allen Wood; 61; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.
Assaults
Hilyard Ave./Summers Lane, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Mitchell Street, 1600 block, assault reported Thursday night.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Swisher Road, 15600 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Loma Linda Drive/Old Fort Road, assault reported Friday night.
Winterfield Way, 5400 block, assault reported Friday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Armour Ave., 100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 3900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 4800 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Rhododendron Street, 138500 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Riverside Drive, 600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Fargo Street, 2000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Crescent Lake Road, 22300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crest Street, 2800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way/S 6th Street, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Homedale Road/Southside Expressway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Keno Worden Road, 11100 block, hit and run reported Thursday evening.
Etna Street, 1900 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Freemont Street/N Eldorado Ave., crash reported Friday morning.
Modoc Point Highway/Oregon Shores Drive, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Dahlia Street, 2500 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Sprague River Road/River Crest Drive, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 269, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Lakeshore Drive, 2500 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/Memorial Drive, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Lake of the Woods Resort Road/Hwy. 140 W, non-injury crash reported Friday night.