Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 146 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jonathan Lewis Smith, Klamath Falls, riot, booked and released.
Robin Michelle Fairchild, Klamath Falls, riot, booked and released.
Keenan Michael Sorahan, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Frank James Blanchard, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Donovan Emery White, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua David Hamilton, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jeffery Michael Vinson, Klamath Falls, five counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Joshua Warren Holloway; Chemult; two counts of murder, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, parole violation; held without bail.
Russell Allen Lavender, Klamath Falls, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Clint Wayne Widener, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Christopher Don Carson, Merrill, parole violation, held without bail.
Alfred Chester Derosier, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
John Andrew Zierke, no location listed felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Royce London Millet; Klamath Falls; strangulation, supplying contraband; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Keith Mitchell Thompson, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Jonathon William Robertson, Dorris, booked and released.
Assaults
Brooke Drive, 3000 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Worden Ave., 1300 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Sunrise Street, 200 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Sturdivant Ave./Homedale Road, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Bliss Road, 12800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Roosevelt Street, 400 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
N 8th Street/Pine Street, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday night.
Washburn Way, 1600 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Scott View Drive/Cloudcap Drive, burglary reported Friday morning.
California Ave., 800 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Bellm Drive, 4700 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Sprague River Drive/Wampum Lane, theft reported Friday afternoon.
140 E, 22300 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 2900 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Winter Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway, 700 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 236, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 239, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave./Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
N Almeda Ave./Wall Street, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 70, crash reported Thursday evening.
Sierra Heights Drive/Andrew Drive, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.
140 E/Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Bliss Road, MP 8, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
58, 19900 block, hit and run, reported Friday afternoon.
39, 8200 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 76, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
140 W, 28200 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday night.
97 S/W Main Street, non-injury crash reported Friday night.
Kingsley Field, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 11, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 54, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Foothills Blvd., 4000 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Highway 97, MP 244, hit and run reported Saturday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 255, crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Meadowbrook Court/Road Lake Road, hit and run reported Saturday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
3:13 p.m., medical, S Broad Street, 200 block.
3:13 p.m., medical, Fargo Street, 4200 block.
4:13 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
6:52 p.m., medical, Trout Way, 136700 block.
7:45 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block.
7:49 p.m., medical, Homedale Road, 4700 block.
8:24 p.m., medical, Summer Lane, 3700 block.
9:35 p.m., medical, Stevens Street, 200 block.
9:56 p.m., structure fire, 3100 block.
Friday
2:59 a.m., medical, Clinton Ave., 4000 block.
7:19 a.m., medical, Western Street, 3000 block.
7:26 a.m., medical, 50, 22900 block.
8:34 a.m., medical, Bartlett Ave., 4400 block.
8:56 a.m., medical, N Alameda Ave., 900 block.
9:52 a.m., medical, Kestrel Road, 10200 block.
9:56 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 4700 block.
10:17 a.m., medical, Cortez Street, 3700 block.
10:42 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 2300 block.
3:34 p.m., medical, Preddy Ave., 10600 block.
3:54 p.m., medical, Bristol Ave., 4500 block.
4:02 p.m., medical, Bartlett Ave., 4300 block.
4:34 p.m., medical, Calhoun Street, 1800 block.
4:52 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 4200 block.
5:21 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 600 block.
6:10 p.m., medical, Laurel Street, 1100 block.
7:10 p.m., medical, Pine Grove Road, 500 block.
7:44 p.m., medical, Hill Road, 14300 block.
8:26 p.m., medical, Simpson Canyon Road, 9700 block.
10:52 p.m., medical, Main Street, 136700 block.
Saturday
12:23 a.m., medical, Crystal Terrace Drive, 100 block.
2:26 p.m., medical, Rocky Point Road, 25600 block.
2:37 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
4:02 a.m., medical, Harlan Drive, 6200 block.
4:44 a.m., medical, Morgan Way, 10900 block.
6:40 a.m., medical, Sayler Street, 4700 block.
7:38 a.m., medical, Ground Squirrel Drive, 9100 block.
9:01 a.m., medical, Sage Way, 6200 block.
9:58 a.m., medical, Onyx Ave., 6300 block.
10:29 a.m., medical, Birch Street, 21300 block.
11:47 a.m., medical, N Poe Valley Road, 25400 block.
1:32 p.m., structure fire, 140 W, 27200 block.
1:40 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block.
2:45 p.m., medical, Main Street/N 10th Street.
2:51 p.m., medical, Biehn Street, 2300 block.